hertz for Android

By Bear In Mind Free

Developer's Description

By Bear In Mind

Referred to as solfeggio tones; this musical scale, notably used in 11th century Gregorian chants. The chants and their special tones were believed to impart tremendous healing potential when sung in harmony during religious masses. These powerful frequencies were rediscovered by Dr. Joseph Puleo as described in the book Healing Codes for the Biological Apocalypse by Dr. Leonard Horowitz.

As we look at the six original Solfeggio frequencies, using the Pythagorean method, we find the base or root vibrational numbers are 3,6, & 9. Nicola Tesla tells us, If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have a key to the universe. As Author Rees (author of Just Six Number) puts it, These six numbers constitute a recipe for the universe. He adds that if any one of the numbers were different even to the tiniest degree, there would be no stars, no complex elements, no life.

(From Discovery Magazine).

The 5 frequencies featured in

this app are:

396 Hz - relieving anxiety

417Hz - reducing stress

639 Hz - inspiring self-love

741Hz.- improving focus

852Hz - for deeper meditation

Each of these synth recordings are set to approximately five minutes and hand-engineered to be perfectly inkeeping with the traditional Gregorian frequencies; to the tee!

Our team has personally generated these frequencies in Audacity and added synth sounds and relaxing tones in Logic Pro X.

Associated research and a quote from a famous social, political or spiritual figure also supplement the meditation.

This phrase should be meditated on during the specific session.

Thank you for your interest.

Skeptical?

Witness the power yourself.

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
