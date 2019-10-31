X

exhibitionary for Android

By Treat Free

Developer's Description

By Treat

We are covering global art destinations from the most exciting galleries to major institutions and experimental project spaces.

Our app is full of interactive features including picks by leading contemporary art professionals, the possibility for users to publish and share their picks, customizable maps, and push notifications.

Exhibitionary's intuitive interface makes discovering the art worlds best exhibitions simple for art aficionados as well as those new to the gallery scene.

We cover the following cities on a regular basis: Basel, Beijing, Berlin, Cologne, Dsseldorf, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Vienna, and Zrich.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping