Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

eid ul fitr photo frame 2020 for Android

By Devfat Free

Developer's Description

By Devfat

happy Eid Ul Fitr Photo Frames 2020 Give different Looks to your photos with app.

Apply beautiful and Eid Ul Fitr photo frames 2020 to your photos, create memorable photo albums and share in online platforms in Eid al-Fitr Photo Frames 2020 .

Eid Ul Fitr Photo Frames 2020 is a collection of Photo frames, Boarders.

Select any photo from Gallery and embed the photo of your choice into photo frames eid mubarak 2020 . You can use two finger gestures to enter the photo in right place in the eid mubarak photo frames 2020 .

Features:

best eid ul fitr photo frame 2020 collections

- You have a vast collection of eid fitre frames 2020 to adorn your photos with Photo Frame app.

download eid ul fitr photo frame 2020

- Select a photo from gallery or capture it with your camera phone in real time.

share eid ul fitr photo frame 2020

- Rotate, scale, zoom in, zoom out or drag the photo to fit the frame as you like

- Give different effects to your photos with more than 20 Photo Frames.

- eid ul fitr photo frame 2020 app supports all screen resolutions of mobile and tablet devices.

- eid ul fitr photo frame 2020 does not require internet connection.

- eid ul fitr photo frame 2020 is completely free download and can save your photos to SD card with Hd resolution.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now