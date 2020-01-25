Easter Eggs

easter decorations would not be Easter without Easter eggs. This symbol has been a part of this spring time holiday for generations. easter egg decorations

decorating is something that we all love to do and various countries and cultures each have, over the years, developed their own unique ways of making Easter eggs and special and memorable part of this holiday. Traditionally given as gifts, lets take a look to see how different countries have developed different styles of easter egg ideas decorating based on their own unique culture.

easter eggs egg is created in a very similar process to the Polish cheap easter eggs egg however the designs are usually complex geometric shapes, works of art in themselves, they are given as gifts of great honor during the Easter holiday season. Greece- Traditional Greek Easter egg painting ideas are dyed a solid red to symbolize the resurrection and how Christ's blood washed away the sins of man.

shows up in a variety of styles and colors, usually far simpler than Eastern Europe's practices, however, the British have something truly unique to do with their Easter Eggs, they roll them, the object, is to make it down the hill rolling your egg without breaking it.

The United States is truly a melting pot, here people of all nations and cultures gather so naturally reflected in our Easter Eggs, a prime example the White House Egg Roll. Obviously the modern day easter egg has become a chocolate creation rather than the more traditional decorative one. That said many countries still carry on the tradition of the easter egg hunt. However if you were to ask people in the street what their idea of an easter egg games egg is you would probably find that they would say the chocolate easter egg hunt eggs.