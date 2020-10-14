Join or Sign In

dua.com - Connect with Albanians worldwide for Android

By dua.com Free

By dua.com

Our mission is to connect over 12 million Albanian people around the world. dua.com connects Albanians from Kosovo with the ones in Switzerland, Germany with Albania, Macedonia with the UK and more!

Our app helps you connect and chat in these simple ways:

- Easy login. Sign up with e-mail, phone number or Facebook. Start connecting with new people for free online.

- Set the location you are interested in. Start exploring and choosing the partner you like.

- Optimize your profile - the more information you provide the better chances to find a perfect match.

- Start chatting and begin your dating journey to new meaningful relationships. No stress!

With thousands of active users - your chances of finding your Albanian match are stronger than ever.

Coming soon:

- dua.help - travelling to a foreign city, or just looking for new friends? Socialize with fellow Albanians worldwide in our help modus.

- dua.biz - have a business idea? Looking for a partner? Find potential investors, partners with our business modus.

What's new in version 1.3.2

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
