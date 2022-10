dale! is a mobile app where Fundacin Nuestros Hijos www.fnh.cl (Nuestros Hijos Foundation) publishes kids dreams & wishes for whom they take care of. Within the app people can search through them and make them come true, after contacting the foundation.Fundacin Nuestros Hijos is a private held nonprofit institution created in 1991 by fathers who had sons with cancer and could assist them in the St. Jude Hospital in the United States of America.In gratitude for the attention received, these father gathered to reply St. Jude Hospital attentions in memory of their kids, offering quality and free of charge support to cancer kids.