Did you ever want to recommend a great place to friends, but you forgot the name or the location?

clueny is your world in one place! Discover, collect and share insider tips with your friends worldwide!

clueny helps you to remember insider tips you have discovered or from which you have heard or read great things. Just ask your friends for their best insider tips and recommendations for your next journey or if you just want to discover new places. You trust your friends and they trust you!

Chat with your friends without interruptions in a private environment about extraordinary places. You decide which tips from your friends are added to your personal list and which you want to share with your friends.

Get inspiration by browsing through tips from your friends and selected tips from the clueny team in the discover area.

Evolve your personal world map by collecting your tips - and never ever forget about them.

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release November 26, 2019
Date Added November 26, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

