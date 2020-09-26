Join or Sign In

cherie - real beauty reviews for Android

By Real Deal Learning Free

Like a friend who tells it to you straight, Cherie delivers everything you need to know about products and practices from every corner of the beauty, skincare, and wellness universe--from moisturizers to mascaras, sheet masks to setting sprays--via product reviews, tutorials, and personal stories from your peers, and by enabling you to share your reviews of the products youre obsessed with (and maybe not so into) right now!

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 2.1.8.00

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
