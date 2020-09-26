Sign in to add and modify your software
Like a friend who tells it to you straight, Cherie delivers everything you need to know about products and practices from every corner of the beauty, skincare, and wellness universe--from moisturizers to mascaras, sheet masks to setting sprays--via product reviews, tutorials, and personal stories from your peers, and by enabling you to share your reviews of the products youre obsessed with (and maybe not so into) right now!