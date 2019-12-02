carpet functions not only as a floor covering, as well as providing its own color in the room. Carpet material is soft and can create a comfortable atmosphere that makes the house feel more familiar.

Staying in the tropics, does not necessarily make us reluctant to use the carpet as want to decorate the interior of the house. Dust has always been the biggest enemy for the carpet.

However, you need not worry because the problem can be solved by cleaning it regularly. As one element of residential decoration, carpets able to change the look of the room to be more beautiful, especially on special days.

For that, you should be able to choose the carpet that is suitable for home decoration order. Should not be based on any expensive carpet, rugs at affordable prices can be selected to enhance the residence.

However, if you have a large enough budget, there is no harm in having a beautiful carpet that will give a special accent in the room.

Not all the carpet is able to beautify the interior of the house. If you mislay certain types of carpet, was not a comfortable impression is created, but the impression of space heat or even narrower.

In choosing the carpet, the material used should be a primary consideration. Compliance with the size of the room, also must be observed, and only after it was determined a motive. Problems motif course, depends on your own taste.

The carpet could be a solution to present the impression of elegance in the room. Maybe in terms of easy maintenance and this is one of the most simple accessories to create a special impression in the room.

Carpet is generally placed in the three parts of the house, the living room, family room, and bedroom.

In the living room, the carpet can make the room more comfortable and memorable friendly. Especially when it is displayed with color blend nicely, certainly your living room will look more alive.

For room walls a neutral color, such as white and black, you should choose a carpet with a more vibrant hue. For example, orange or red color with stripes.

To the size and shape of the carpet, you should adjust to the style and size of the room. If your living room is small, you should not use a large-sized rugs that will create the impression of cramped. Should also avoid carpet ends up on the wall.

One more thing you should note, the floor can affect the impression of the carpet. If you are using a floor that has a particular motif, you'll want to choose a patterned carpet plain and avoid colors that collide with the floor.