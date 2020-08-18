Join or Sign In

bubonic plague for Android

By dream bouf Free

Developer's Description

By dream bouf

bubonic plague,in this app you will get great info about bubonic plague another deadly disesse was reported his effects on humain in China,

A suspected case of bubonic plague..was reported from a city in northern China. and this news made people loking for answers related to this new deasease.

in this app we try to answer people how are searching such as questions:

-What is bubonic plague and how is it treated in our app will fund more details about this desaese "bubonic plague" .

why its name was choise like that .

-What is bubonic plague

-Does the Black Death Exist

-Bubonic Plague in China Should World be Worried About it

-Yersinia Pestis, what does it means

-Yersin Alexandre, who this person

-How did the ancient bubonic plague shape our immune systems today

-who those person that kills in Mongolia

-How to protect yourself

-What to do if someone is suspected of being infected with the plague

-Plague treatment

and for answering f

Bubonic plague All you need to know

bubonic plague is a real new coming desease and many people they not have the right info about is effects and so one . in this app we collect great info for you to see the right image

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
