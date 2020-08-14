If you are searching for a property or want to make an investment in real estate industry, Zingat app helps you to browse thousands of new listings for sale and rent in residential, commercial, land and new building categories. Download the app now to discover the place youll love to live!

WHAT IS IN IT FOR ME?

1) Find the latest sale and rent listings in the most popular cities like stanbul, Ankara, Bursa, zmir, Adana, Trabzon and more.

2) Browse in Turkish and English language.

3) Contact the real estate agent of the listings you like via phone or WhatsApp.

4) Draw your map boundaries and find the listings in the area you are searching for.

5) Filter your search criteria in terms of real estate categories, room count, location, price, size and more.

6) If you are interested in new homes and buildings, find the latest housing projects under construction or delivered from top builders and developers.

ZNGAT FIND ME A HOME

If you dont want to spend time on searching listings then Zingat can find the perfect home for you. If you want Zingat to find your dream home, click on Find Me A Home link in the main page, fill out the form and we will contact with the best real estate agents in the area for you. The agents will call you back to get the details of your search and will offer you every possible options and houses to meet them.

HOW CAN YOU POST A LISTING?

If you are a real estate agent then you can post listings easily with ZingatPRO app. ZingatPRO is specially designed just for real estate agents to post and manage their listings, see the messages and statistics of their portfolio.

If you are real estate owner and want to post a listing then you can click on post a listing option and fill out the form that opens under Im an individual user option. When you submit the form, the best real estate agents in your area reach you to sell or rent your home. You can pick your agent among the ones contacted you. Thats it. Our Professional Agents will handle the rest to help you to sell or rent your home on time with the real market value.

WHAT ARE THE UNIQUE FEATURES?

What Is My Home Worth?

What is my home value? service enables you to find the worth of your home. Fill out the details like the location, room count, bathroom count, floor number and building age to find out the average sale price of your home.

Calculate Mortgage Rates

Calculate the full cost of buying your dream home with a mortgage, see all the interest rates and monthly taxes and select the one that suits you!

See The Location Report

Location reports will help you to learn how valuable and how livable the location you decided to move. This way, you can find out what its like to live there before you buy. You can also find out sale and rent price analysis and return on investment rates in terms of location you choose. You can also find market analysis and trends, demographic information about the population, education levels of the society and age distribution of the population of the selected location.

See New House Project Suggestions With lifeScore

Calculate your living quality score by selecting your home location, work location and social place that you spend time. Then see new house project suggestions to increase your lifeScore.

HOW CAN YOU REACH US?

Zingat continues to grow with your feedback and requests. Send yours anytime at mobil@zingat.com

Download Zingat App now and find your dream home!