YE'DEA - Yeezy Edition for iOS

By Applauz Media Solutions Free

By Applauz Media Solutions

Mr. Ye' needs our help. He is 53 million dollars in debt, however has ideas beyond our belief.

Mr. Ye' feels that Mr' Z has the funds to help bring his ideas to fruition.

Mr. Ye' needs 1 billion dollars to bring his ideas to the world and get him out of his 53 million dollar debt.

Mr. Z has agreed to meet Mr. Ye' at an undisclosed location for a top secret meeting to hear his ideas and give him the money he needs on the spot for each amazing idea.

Can you help Mr. Ye' become the most influential creative genius of the next 1,000 years?

Each idea you generate is given a dollar value. Each one knocks more and more off of that 53 million debt.

If you love one of Mr. Ye's Ideas... Share the social sticker of the idea via Twitter, Facebook and more!

Who will get Mr. Ye' out of debt first?

Have a great idea of your own? You can now create your very own idea and share it for the world to see on your favourite social network or on our Wall of Fame. We can't wait to see what you come up with... and you get $25,000 for each posting to the Wall of Fame! It's that easy! Try it out today!

This app is a parody of a well known Twitter event. In no way is this app associated with Kanye West.

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 4.0.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
