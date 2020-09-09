Join or Sign In

Xpert's RCT for Android

By Navtek Free

Developer's Description

By Navtek

This augmented reality based app will provide the doctors a tool for patient education on Root Canal Treatment procedures in a unique way.

On launching the application, the camera of the device (smart phone or tablet) is switched on automatically and when it is focused on the target image, the application recognizes the target image and overlays a 3D model of a tooth on the target. It can be rotated 180 to study the same and there will be an option to label the tooth by tapping on a label button. The tooth model will now change to show external layers on one side and internal layers (cross sectional view) on the other side.

There will be another button for understanding the Root Canal Treatment procedure through a 3D animated video that is overlaid on the target image.

The save button icon allows the user to save the target image in the device. The same can be printed in case the user does not already have a printed target or in case it is misplaced.

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
