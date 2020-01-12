X

World Cricket Info - Live Cricket Score & News for Android

World Cricket Info - Live Cricket Score , News , Shedule & Point Table

Live Cricket Scores

World CricInfo - Live Cricket Score Of Matches.

Live Streaming Of IPL's ,T20's ,ODI's, Test's Matches Score.

World CricInfo provide live cricket matches scores. World CricInfo provide match venue and time. World CircInfo provide ball by ball commentary , match squad ,match summary means short info of current playing player info and more. World CricInfo provide match full scoreboard.

World CricInfo provide circket news ,match shedule ,point table and player rankings on easy way.

We also provide notify functionality on match starting.

features of World Cricket Info - Live Cricket Score & News

- Live Cricket Matches

- Scoreboard for all innings in cricket

- Get the score updates and commentary quick

- Schedules of upcoming matches

- Rankings, Stats and Records

- Super fast scores and commentary

- Cricket News

- Points Table of series

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
