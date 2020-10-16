Join or Sign In

Wish You - All Wishes & Greetings Images for Android

Now, you can share your feeling and willingness to your friends and family in a single click using this app. we are providing you ALL WISHES & GREETINGS IMAGES app. which has 8 main categories like Daily wishes, Special day wishes, Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Pagan Festival wishes.

It has 120+ different subcategories like Good Morning, Women's Day, Happy Diwali, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year wishes and many more. In each category, you will get lots of unique wishes images with quotes, cute animated images, GIF images, and text messages.

Key Benefits:

- You can easily wish any festivals, occasions, and events to your family & friends from the best collection of Images and Messages.

- You can create your own greeting card with your name for any festivals and occasions. for example, Christmas card with a name, happy new year image with the name..etc

- Send interesting animated and Gif's images to your special once and family instead of just plain text wish.

- You can download any image and gif image from this app. and it will be stored in your local device.

- Directly share unique and beautiful Image, Gif and Text message on social media network apps like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and many more...

We are updating images and text messages weekly or festival basis and you will be notified via push for upcoming festivals and events.

The aim of this application is to provide a platform where anyone can get all religious festivals, special days, special occasions and events wishes images, gif's, text message and quote in one app.

Let's enjoy the app!

What's new in version 1.0

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
