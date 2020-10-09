The top bear artists from across the globe come together in a new, one-of-a-kind digital guide: the Teddy Bear Artists Who's Who. It's a must-have for any collector of bears and furry friends! This beautiful magazine, from the publishers of Teddy Bear, is the place to look for your next bear adoption, as you'll discover artists that you might not have known about before, or catch up on what your favourite artists are up to.

With the Teddy Bear Artists Who's Who guide, you can swipe, tap, and flip your way through stunning photos of bears and critters. Read in-depth profiles to get to know the artists' stories. Explore the latest bears on the market in our galleries. And contact the artists easily with the Classified Directory at the back of the guide! Finding a new bear to adopt has never been easier! And maybe youll even connect with a new artist to meet at your next teddy bear show.

The guide includes artists from the United States, England, Wales, France, the Netherlands, Russia, and Japan. Some of them have been making bears for over 20 years, while others have just caught on to the art. For example, you'll meet Jean Ashburner of Bear Bits, who's been in business for almost 22 years, as well as Miranda Rolfes, who just began with Miraberen three years ago but is already making a splash in the teddy bear world. Youll see traditional bears, miniature bears, and Naturebears, and even elephants, dogs and mice, if those critters interest you. The artists and their creations will warm your heart.

Building your bear collection has never been easier. Let the Teddy Bear Times team show you where to find the best bears and friends from all over the world of bear designers. Download the Whos Who in Teddy Bear Artists guide today!