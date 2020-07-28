Join or Sign In

What to watch? Movies & TV for iOS

By Francisco Jose Caballero Cerezo Free

Developer's Description

By Francisco Jose Caballero Cerezo

You don't know what movie or TV shows/series to start?

We show you recommendations for your subscriptions (Netflix, Movistar+, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Rakuten TV, Filmin) according to the average score of the Filmaffinity portal.

Add your movies to your watch list or mark the ones that you have already seen.

Watch HD Youtube trailers, buy on Amazon, browse by genre and access the complete details on the IMBD or Filmaffinity portal.

This application is not related to Netflix, Movistar, HBO, Amazon, Apple, Filmin, Rakuten, Filmaffinity, or any of their trademarks. It simply uses the information from TV series and films to show recommendations and promote the use of their catalogue. The information displayed is a property of their respective owners, including the Filmaffinity average rating.

** - Please note: You cannot watch movies or TV series on this application. - **

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

