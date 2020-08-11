Need answers? Fast-paced living creates situations where you need quick answers, guidance, and direction so you can focus on who to be, what to do and when to pursue. The Whats My Destiny app is a very unique tool accessing mathematical systems and formulas in use for thousands of years that reveal who you are. These same ancient formulas identify and track the many paths and opportunities in your life. Now you can better understand the bigger picture and enjoy the fun insights of what you experience each, day, month, year and in your four critical life-path cycles.

Whats My Destiny starts with a tutorial showing you how to best use the app. After closing the tutorial, enter your birth certificate name and birthdate. Then, the app calculates all the dashboard numbers. Simply tap on a number to see its calculated definition in the center definition panel. Note that there are two PDF reports, a summary one-page, and a five-page overview. You can save unlimited names and create unlimited reports. Supports an optional keyboard dock.