Listen to audio courses, workshops and audiobooks to help build healthy eating habits. Gain support and learn from weight loss experts how to improve your diet, boost your self esteem and body image. Gets tools to triumph over eating disorders. Weight loss doesnt need to be a lonely battle. Featuring inspirational talks and nutrition workshops on your path towards healthy eating. Its full of stories from people whove overcome challenges and been there. The tracks explore topics on fitness, meal planning, and how to stop cravings. Learn about the benefits of a plant-based, paleo, vegan, or vegetarian diet.

But a healthier you takes more than just making macrobiotic bowls. (Dont worry, thats here too) It involves a holistic look at health and diet, and overcoming the hurdles that hold us back from living our true lives. It requires an educational look on the body, so we can learn how to stop and give up foods that harm us.

GO AT YOUR OWN PACE - Take action at your own pace. Listen on the way to work, at the gym, or whenever its comfortable. It only takes a few minutes a day to master the skills of personal health. Create a playlist and program a routine that works on your time.

HEAR FROM EXPERTS - Learn from experts how to detox the body with superfoods, fitness, and proper cooking techniques. Get meal planning tips from real pros. Find out what gets in the way of achieving success and reach your milestones.

BOOST YOUR BODY IMAGE - Break bad habits. Reduce cravings and get that healthy gut. Gain support every day. Watch your positivity and self-esteem soar as you find courage and make progress along your path.

EATING DISORDERS - If you suffer from eating disorders or participate in overeaters anonymous programs, this app is up your alley. Explore tracks dedicating to bulimia, anorexia, and binge eating. Hear from members of overeaters anonymous and get advice on how to find relief.

FREE APP -This app is free to download and includes over 100 hours of free audio programs. To unlock and get all content, youll want to subscribe. (in-app purchase fees apply).

GET ON TRACK - Listen to an audio lesson every day and stay disciplined. Explore a rich library of tracks on diet, health, overeaters anonymous, eating disorders and more.

FEATURES:

This app is packed full of amazing features to help you lose weight:

+ 1000+ audio tracks, 100+ hours of content

+ Daily featured audio content

+ Search and explore all content

+ Add to a favorites list

+ Listen while offline

+ Build a playlist of the tracks you want to hear

+ Read along with the text version

+ Sleep and meditation timer

+ Looping relaxation and meditation sounds (over 2.4 million combinations)

+ Daily inspiration notifications with powerful artwork to keep you motivated

Audiojoy creates educational, how-to content for happier lives.

CONTENT INCLUDED:

Here is a sample of audio content you will find:

+ Food Addiction

+ Meal Planning

+ Exercise Regiments

+ Controlling Hunger

+ Self Confidence

+ Having a Body You Love

100% Satisfaction Guarantee - Contact us with any issues and we'll resolve them or refund your money.

We offer auto-renewing subscriptions as well a one-time unlock fee via in-app purchase. All subscriptions and one-time purchases unlock the entire app (all content, all features). Details about our subscriptions for Audiojoy content are:

* 1 Month (auto renews every month)

* 3 Month (auto renews every 3 months)

* Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

* Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

* No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

* Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Please read our privacy policy and terms of use: http://audiojoy.com/terms