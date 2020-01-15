Hello girls! Planning for the perfect wedding can be tough and delicious wedding cake is one the most important element of wedding shopping! So, this wedding season Love is in the air! Stop looking for best designer wedding cake bakery & turn all your dream wedding fantasies into reality.

young chefs! Let's Bake Sweet Love Cake, Design Decorate fancy cakes & Serve to the bride to be. San Games presents the latest cooking game for girls - Wedding Cake Shop.

Features:

Stop & shop bakery wedding Cakes

Choosing a unique wedding cake design from the cake bakery

Collecting all the organic cooking ingredients for making the perfect cake batter

Mixing the magical love ingredients and Baking the cake to perfection.

follow latest wedding cake ideas, coat with sweet delicious cake icings.

DIY Wedding Cake Decoration. Unleash your creativity Decorate and design your cake from vast bakery design & decoration options from shiny edible gems to long fancy bows.Rose wedding cake or triple layered heart shaped cake choice is all yours.Give your wedding cake a touch of love with glitter toppings and love figures.

ABOUT San Games:

San Games is committed to create creative educational mobile games, Children's stories and innovative learning experiences for kids girls & teens.

