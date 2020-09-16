WEATHER for Android.

Weather Forecast and Storm Radar Alerts is the best, accurate and state-of-the-art local weather app which provides real time local weather and global weather forecast using the nearby weather channel. This app forecast 5 days weather information with hourly data with weekly and daily weather forecast summary from different weather channel.

Whether you want to know the weekend weather for a weekend picnic or long drive , simple, precise and accurate design of this weather app let you know the recent changes in the pinpoint location. Weather Forecast and Radar Alerts is a pinpoint and best weather app.

This weather app detects local weather in your current location from local weather radar automatically. Real time weather information provided by this app includes but not limited to; weather conditions, atmospheric pressure, wind speed and direction, visibility distance, precipitation in different unites, rain alerts, dew point, relative humidity, nearby storm and storm distance and weather map.

Features :

Current local weather information of the weather in a very simple and precise manner.

Beautiful and simple design with hourly and daily details of the weather .

Weekly and daily weather summaries based on weather radar values.

Nearby Storm direction and distance from the user current position on weather today.

Weather values from the weather channel are update when the user opens the app.

You can save up to three geographical locations globally or local on weather maps.

Easy and most efficient location search on weather maps for weather today.

Manage the weather reports in multiple locations and rain alerts.

Beautiful weather notifications of weather today. If you don't like you can turn off this feature

Weather forecast is very accurate and reliable acquired data from weather radar.

Rain alerts for today and for the week.

