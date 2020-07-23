Sign in to add and modify your software
Version 2.0 is finally here. The app has been streamlined to emphasize more popular features.
The layout has been completely changed.
- App navigation now occurs from the bottom of the screen instead of the sliding drawer.
- Maps to workouts are now found from a sheet that can be pulled up from the bottom of a workout.
- Navigate to a workout using Google Maps in a single click on the map pin from a workout.
- Improved onboarding flow to make it less error-prone and simpler to know what information you need to provide.
As before, note that your club must be a participant in WeRun.club for this information to be available to the app. If your club is not, ask your club director to join WeRun.club.