Version 2.0 is finally here. The app has been streamlined to emphasize more popular features.

The layout has been completely changed.

- App navigation now occurs from the bottom of the screen instead of the sliding drawer.

- Maps to workouts are now found from a sheet that can be pulled up from the bottom of a workout.

- Navigate to a workout using Google Maps in a single click on the map pin from a workout.

- Improved onboarding flow to make it less error-prone and simpler to know what information you need to provide.

As before, note that your club must be a participant in WeRun.club for this information to be available to the app. If your club is not, ask your club director to join WeRun.club.