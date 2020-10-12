Sign in to add and modify your software
Browse Movies & TV Shows using Wanted. Find what to watch and discover new titles. Createwatchlists and share.
You can also review, rate and track movies & tv shows and connect with friends and see their activities.
Wanted combines titles from most popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Other features include:
- Watch latest trailers
- Create, share and contribute to watchlists
- See availability In Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+ and click to watch (Requires streaming service subscription)
- Subscribe to community driven watchlists.
- Cast details
Note: You can't watch movies & tv shows directly in Wanted