Wanted - Movies & TV Shows for iOS

By Wanted Media Free

Developer's Description

By Wanted Media

Browse Movies & TV Shows using Wanted. Find what to watch and discover new titles. Createwatchlists and share.

You can also review, rate and track movies & tv shows and connect with friends and see their activities.

Wanted combines titles from most popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Other features include:

- Watch latest trailers

- Create, share and contribute to watchlists

- See availability In Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+ and click to watch (Requires streaming service subscription)

- Subscribe to community driven watchlists.

- Cast details

Note: You can't watch movies & tv shows directly in Wanted

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.91

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 0.91

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
