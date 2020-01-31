Officially licensed and published by 2ThumbZ
Inspired Christian artwork by world renowned artist Greg Olsen. Walk with Jesus as He proclaims the Gospel of Life. Build your personal slideshow that can inspire and witness to your faith. Download and share with your friends.
The following selections of Greg Olsen's art are included
In His Light
Awesome Wonder
Baptism
Forever and Ever
Forgiven
Gentle Healer
Hand in Hand
Heavenly Hands
I Feel My Saviors Love
In Remembrance of Me
Let Him In
No Greater Love
O Jerusalem
Precious in His Sight
You can also upgrade to one of the following ringtones for $0.99 cents each. These are professionally recorded and licensed cover songs. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the poor. Thank you.
Who I Am
Awesome God
Ave Maria - Caccini
Ave Maria - Schubert
Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring
