Walk with Jesus-Art by G.Olsen for Android

By 2Thumbz $0.99

Developer's Description

By 2Thumbz

Officially licensed and published by 2ThumbZ

Inspired Christian artwork by world renowned artist Greg Olsen. Walk with Jesus as He proclaims the Gospel of Life. Build your personal slideshow that can inspire and witness to your faith. Download and share with your friends.

The following selections of Greg Olsen's art are included

In His Light

Awesome Wonder

Baptism

Forever and Ever

Forgiven

Gentle Healer

Hand in Hand

Heavenly Hands

I Feel My Saviors Love

In Remembrance of Me

Let Him In

No Greater Love

O Jerusalem

Precious in His Sight

You can also upgrade to one of the following ringtones for $0.99 cents each. These are professionally recorded and licensed cover songs. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the poor. Thank you.

Who I Am

Awesome God

Ave Maria - Caccini

Ave Maria - Schubert

Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

