Easy access to data in the WHO European Region

This app was developed by the Division of Information, Evidence, Research and Innovation at the WHO Regional Office for Europe. It provides easy access to the data underlying two reports on the health and well-being in the European Region. More details are available in the Further reading section.

The European health report 2015 describes the health situation of the European Region and progress towards the targets of WHOs Health 2020 policy. The app presents Health 2020 core indicators, which were agreed by the WHO European Region Member States for monitoring progress towards the Health 2020 targets. Some of these indicators are based on official WHO sources and other are based on non-WHO sources, such as UNESCO and UNDP. Data from WHO sources can be accessed and queried at national level, while data from non-WHO sources is available in aggregated form, for groups of Member States.

The 6th international report from the WHO collaborative study - the Health Behavior in School-aged Children survey (HBSC) published in 2016 presents the 11-, 13- and 15-year-old boys' and girls' health and well-being, social environments and health behaviors, as well as the health inequalities many of them face. Data in the app displays results of a statistical significance of differences between boys and girls, and statistical significance of indicators associated with family affluence.

Further information: DIR@euro.who.int