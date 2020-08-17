Join or Sign In

Vonvon Mini:Cool avatar making for Android

By Vonvon Free

Developer's Description

By Vonvon

It takes you through only 3-4 steps to do anything:

*** KEY FEATURES ***

Make mini avatars from a variety of trendy clothes and accessories

Customize your own colors of skin, hair, eye, eyebrow and backgrounds.

Random Box offers quick and funny designs when you need inspirations.

History function allows you to re-edit and re-name all avatars you ever created.

Turn on 'Blink Eyes' and your avatar become lively cartoon!

Save to device or Sharing in 1 click to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

*** ALL FOR FREE! ***

*** NO ADS! ***

Tell us what you think by comments below. We promise to read all feedbacks!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
