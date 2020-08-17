It takes you through only 3-4 steps to do anything:

*** KEY FEATURES ***

Make mini avatars from a variety of trendy clothes and accessories

Customize your own colors of skin, hair, eye, eyebrow and backgrounds.

Random Box offers quick and funny designs when you need inspirations.

History function allows you to re-edit and re-name all avatars you ever created.

Turn on 'Blink Eyes' and your avatar become lively cartoon!

Save to device or Sharing in 1 click to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

*** ALL FOR FREE! ***

*** NO ADS! ***

Tell us what you think by comments below. We promise to read all feedbacks!