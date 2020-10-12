Sign in to add and modify your software
Nutrients, Supplements & Vitamins are essential nutrients because they perform hundreds of roles in the body.
This is dictionary contain advice and information on vitamins, minerals and trace elements essential for health, including:
- What they do;
- How much you need;
- what happens if you have too much.
- Safety advice about supplements.
Main Features:
- Offline It wok offline, no active internet connection is required;
- Detailed description of all major Vitamins and minerals;
- Equipped with quick dynamic search function The dictionary will start searching for the words while you type;
- Voice search;
- Easy way to share with your friends;
- Bookmark you are able to bookmark the Disease Terms to your favorites list by clicking on the love icon;
- Managing Bookmark Lists you are able edit your bookmark lists or clear them.