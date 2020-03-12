X

This app designed to download media from Instagram.

The app is lightweight and easy to use.

Usage:

There are two options to download media:

1. Log-in option

2. Anonymous option

You can download posts from public profiles without logging in. If you want to download private profile posts or stories&highlights, go for option 1.

To download media:

- Click Instagram icon in the app

- Navigate the post you want to download

- Copy video or image link via "..." button in Instagram

- Click to the app icon to open the app again

- The link will be pasted automatically and you are ready to go

To download stories | highlights:

- Click Instagram icon in the app.

- Navigate the profile of the user

- Copy profile URL from "..." icon

- Click to the app icon and return to the app

- The link will be pasted automatically , or you can just manually paste by clicking "Paste" button; and you are ready

- If you want to view&download highlights, load highlights button will appear

You can preview media by clicking on them.

You can look at history tab to view downloaded media(mp4, jpeg etc), media are also saved into gallery.

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 2.0.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

