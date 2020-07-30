Never get lost again! ViaBus is a real-time public transport bus tracking and navigation application around Bangkok Metropolitan and various regions in Thailand that will make you travel much easier!

Overall Features:

- Real-time Public Bus and Transit

- Search for station

- Finding Direction

- Routes and Line

- Traffic Lines

- Various mode of transport supported such as BMTA(Bus), MRT, BTS, Ferry(Boat), Songteaw, Minibus etc.

Covering various regions in Thailand such as Bangkok Metropolitan, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, Saraburi etc.

You can send us feedback anytime from the application or email: viabus.app@gmail.com

