ViaBus - Transit Tracking & Navigation for Android

By IndyZa Lab Free

Developer's Description

By IndyZa Lab

Never get lost again! ViaBus is a real-time public transport bus tracking and navigation application around Bangkok Metropolitan and various regions in Thailand that will make you travel much easier!

Overall Features:

- Real-time Public Bus and Transit

- Search for station

- Finding Direction

- Routes and Line

- Traffic Lines

- Various mode of transport supported such as BMTA(Bus), MRT, BTS, Ferry(Boat), Songteaw, Minibus etc.

Covering various regions in Thailand such as Bangkok Metropolitan, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Udon Thani, Saraburi etc.

You can send us feedback anytime from the application or email: viabus.app@gmail.com

LIKE US: www.facebook.com/viabusapp

FOLLOW US: www.twitter.com/viabusapp

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.16

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 2.2.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
