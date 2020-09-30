Description of UP Board Result 2020 | UP 10th & 12th Results 2020

You can access the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination from our application. Uttar Pradesh Board Examination - Class 10 and 12th Examination Results 2020 - instantly from this mobile application

UP Board Result 2020 App provides Result of UP Matric / Class 10th & Intermediate / Class 12th Annual Examination 2020. Students of UP Board can check UP Board Result 2020 of Matric 10th & Inter 12th. Also Download Admit Card & UPMSP Time Table 2020 / Date Sheet / Exam Schedule for annual examination of Class 10 / Matric & Class 12 / Inter / I.A., I.Sc., I.Com

- UP Board Result 2020,

- UP Inter Result 2020,

- UP Matric Admit Card 2020,

- UP Inter Admit Card 2020,

- UP Matric Time Table 2020,

- UP Inter Time Table 2020,

- UP Board Time Table 2020,

- UPMSP Result 2020,

- UP Board Result 2020,

Matric Class 10th Exam Time Table 2020 : -

Applications & Fees - July 7, 2019 to July 10, 2019.

Exam : - February 17, 2020 To February 25, 2020.

First Shift - 9:30 am to 12:45 pm,

Second Shift - 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Inter Class 12th Exam Time Table 2020 :-

Applications & Fees -> June 29, 2019 - July 8, 2019.

Practical Exam -> January 10, 2020 - January 21, 2020.

Exam -> February 3, 2020 - February 13, 2020.

First Shift - 9:30 am - 12:45 pm,

Second Shift - 2 pm - 5:15 pm.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya :-

Applications :- July 25, 2019 - August 3, 2019.

First Exam - October 17, 2019.

Second Exam - November 30, 2019.

UP Board Result 2020 App provides all results of Class 10th (Matric) & Class 12th (Inter) Science, Arts & Commerce 2019 as well as previous years results also. UPMSP has announced the results of matric & inter for this year. Check all results quickly. Get notification & important information firstly.

Features :

Up Board Results 2020

Up Board 12th Exam Result 2020

Latest Updates for Up Board Results 2020

Up Board timetable 2020 12th

up board result 2020 12th 10th

Up Board timetable 2020 10th

Up Board timetable/datesheet 2020 10th 12th

Career Guidance for what after 10th and 12th

- Online Registration 2021,

- Online Form Fill Up 2020,

- Inter Class 12th Admit Card 2020,

- Matric Class 10th Admit Card 2020,

- Online Result Verification (Class 10th / Matric & 12th / Inter - I.A., I.Sc. I.Com),

- UP Matric Class10 Result,

- UP Inter Class12 Result,

- UP Inter Science Result,

-UP Inter Arts Result,

- UP Inter Commerce Result,

- UP Online Admission - Class 12th / Intermediate (Session 2020-2022),

- UP Inter result 2020.

- Matric result 2020

- BSEB Result 2020 / 2019 / 2018.

