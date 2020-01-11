Winner of a MOM'S CHOICE Gold Award

Winner of a PARENTS CHOICE Gold Honor Award

American PBS TV-favorite Arthur stars in this interactive story originally published by Living Books

A fun tale for children about resolving conflicts and choosing between friends

Great for early learners teaches words, sentences and storytelling

Reviews:

"I am excited to see these engaging interactive versions of my books available to kids everywhere once again. Thanks Wanderful!

- Marc Brown, Author of the Arthur series of books

"Arthur's Birthday is an interactive storybook, adapted from the original Living Books software series. It is priced at $4.99 and is one of the best ways you can spend 5 bucks for your child.

This is another world-class interactive storybook from Wanderful."

- Tim Leverett 2013 Parents' Choice

Arthurs Birthday is an enchanting interactive reading experience with fully animated content featuring Arthur, star of the longest running childrens animated show in history.

Wanderful brings every page of this heart-warming Marc Brown story to life and tailored to UK English, with all characters speaking with a British accent. Arthur and Muffy are each planning their birthday parties for next Saturday afternoon. How will their friends decide which to attend?

Read and play inside each of the fully animated pages, where everything comes to life for hours of delightful story fun as Arthur creates a solution that includes everyone. In English and Spanish with French story content available as an in-app upgrade.

KEY FEATURES:

Includes both UK English and French - change language from any page

German story content available as an in-app purchase

Each page is fully animated and interactive and virtually every item comes to life when tapped

All words are recorded twice and are fully active for extended word play and language learning

A hidden surprise is on each page see if you can find all the confetti

Move between pages with swipe or with scrolling page navigation

Two story modes: Read to Me and the fully interactive Let Me Play

Multiple settings further customize the App for your childs reading experience

Parental tips help you get the most out of this Wanderful interactive storybook

Learning resources include a 36 page overview of Wanderful interactive storybooks Classroom Activities and a free preview of the Arthurs Birthday Classroom Activities guide

The full 61 page Arthurs Birthday Classroom Activities guide is available as an in-app upgrade

Wanderfuls goal is to help children discover a lasting love of language through story exploration. We hope Arthurs Birthday provides your family, children and students with hours of delightful reading and story play.

Arthurs Birthday is written by Marc Brown. Over 65 Million Arthur books are in print and the Arthur TV show is the longest running childrens animated show in history.

Privacy Disclosure

Wanderful creates engaging interactive storybooks for children that are educational, fun, and above all safe and appropriate. Our apps:

does not collect any information

does not contain ads

contains an in-app purchase for German story content

includes active links to websites or social networks, but ONLY from the PARENTS and TEACHERS pages, not from the storybook pages

uses analytics to improve our app experience but only in aggregate and never with personally identifiable data