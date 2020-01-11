Winner of a MOM'S CHOICE Gold Award
Winner of a PARENTS CHOICE Gold Honor Award
American PBS TV-favorite Arthur stars in this interactive story originally published by Living Books
A fun tale for children about resolving conflicts and choosing between friends
Great for early learners teaches words, sentences and storytelling
Reviews:
"I am excited to see these engaging interactive versions of my books available to kids everywhere once again. Thanks Wanderful!
- Marc Brown, Author of the Arthur series of books
"Arthur's Birthday is an interactive storybook, adapted from the original Living Books software series. It is priced at $4.99 and is one of the best ways you can spend 5 bucks for your child.
This is another world-class interactive storybook from Wanderful."
- Tim Leverett 2013 Parents' Choice
Arthurs Birthday is an enchanting interactive reading experience with fully animated content featuring Arthur, star of the longest running childrens animated show in history.
Wanderful brings every page of this heart-warming Marc Brown story to life and tailored to UK English, with all characters speaking with a British accent. Arthur and Muffy are each planning their birthday parties for next Saturday afternoon. How will their friends decide which to attend?
Read and play inside each of the fully animated pages, where everything comes to life for hours of delightful story fun as Arthur creates a solution that includes everyone. In English and Spanish with French story content available as an in-app upgrade.
KEY FEATURES:
Includes both UK English and French - change language from any page
German story content available as an in-app purchase
Each page is fully animated and interactive and virtually every item comes to life when tapped
All words are recorded twice and are fully active for extended word play and language learning
A hidden surprise is on each page see if you can find all the confetti
Move between pages with swipe or with scrolling page navigation
Two story modes: Read to Me and the fully interactive Let Me Play
Multiple settings further customize the App for your childs reading experience
Parental tips help you get the most out of this Wanderful interactive storybook
Learning resources include a 36 page overview of Wanderful interactive storybooks Classroom Activities and a free preview of the Arthurs Birthday Classroom Activities guide
The full 61 page Arthurs Birthday Classroom Activities guide is available as an in-app upgrade
Wanderfuls goal is to help children discover a lasting love of language through story exploration. We hope Arthurs Birthday provides your family, children and students with hours of delightful reading and story play.
Arthurs Birthday is written by Marc Brown. Over 65 Million Arthur books are in print and the Arthur TV show is the longest running childrens animated show in history.
Privacy Disclosure
Wanderful creates engaging interactive storybooks for children that are educational, fun, and above all safe and appropriate. Our apps:
does not collect any information
does not contain ads
contains an in-app purchase for German story content
includes active links to websites or social networks, but ONLY from the PARENTS and TEACHERS pages, not from the storybook pages
uses analytics to improve our app experience but only in aggregate and never with personally identifiable data
