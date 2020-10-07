Join or Sign In

UEFA V.app for Android

By UEFA Free

Developer's Description

By UEFA

Being part of a Volunteer programme is a pretty exciting challenge. Not only you have to know the logistics of getting to your venue, keeping up with your mission and potential changes of times and days, but you also have to be reminded to clock in and out of your mission. That's why we created the V.app! With a few swipes you can see your calendar, review your missions and accept some extra ones. You will receive notifications without digging through your inbox or calling your manager.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
