Being part of a Volunteer programme is a pretty exciting challenge. Not only you have to know the logistics of getting to your venue, keeping up with your mission and potential changes of times and days, but you also have to be reminded to clock in and out of your mission. That's why we created the V.app! With a few swipes you can see your calendar, review your missions and accept some extra ones. You will receive notifications without digging through your inbox or calling your manager.