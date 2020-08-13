Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TwitterIT - Trends & stats from twitter for Android

By Globsit Free

Developer's Description

By Globsit

Twitterit is a real time analysis tool for #hashtags, the fastest way to discover the best of twitter with information about influencers, top users, related #hashtags, related website and geolocalization data.

Discover and follow new twitter trends is easy with twitterit, wtite an #hashtag or a keyword in the main field and tap GO. You can specialize the search with the available options.

TWITTERIT 1.0 is a GLOBSIT service coded by :#/promezio

Twitterit is a third party service not associated in any way to Twitter inc

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now