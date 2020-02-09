X

TunedIn - Free Music & Dating App for Android

By BiteMe! Free

TunedIn is a free dating app focusing on one of the most important things in life. Music!

Meet new people!

Meet new people that love the same music as you. Like people and see if you match! Message , and get to know each other! Find the love or your life or just some new friends. Go on a date and share your story and pictures on the app!

Swipe matches!

Play the hot or not game and find matches! Check the profiles of the people that interest you. Hope the interest is mutual. Rock on together!

Chat and meet up!

Chat to your matches for free, send stickers,photos and videos and get to know each other! Meet up with your newly found friends!

100% free music

Listen to music , completely free! No interruptions or ads while listening your favorite tunes! Works in the background to make sure u can continue rocking on!

Buy tickets

Buy tickets to concerts of your favorite artists. Share the experience with the people you meet on here , and make it a concert to remember!

Social sharing

Share photos & videos of live performances of your favorite bands! Let everyone enjoy the music you love!

TunedIn saves information on your mobile device to further enhance security. TunedIn uses Google Analytics,Crashalytics, to collect data anonymously. By downloading, installing, or using the app you allow TunedIn to save and process this data. This data is anonymous and will not be shared or sold to third parties, ever.

What's new in version 4.0.5

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 4.0.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

