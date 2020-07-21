Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Translate Me - Text & Voice Translator for Android

By Simya Solutions Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Simya Solutions Ltd.

TRANSLATE ME - The best FREE Translation Tool and Dictionary for more than languages.

Easily translate from text, voice, camera photos, screenshots, or conversations. Translate me provides the most accurate translation to help you travel with hassle-free or learn new languages every day.

HIGHLIGHTS

Text translation: Free translations in over 100 languages.

Camera translation: Take pictures of text to translate instantly or choose from your gallery.

Voice translation: Translate voice/speech using voice recognition technology to get the most accurate result

Voice-to-Voice conversations: Help you communicate with everyone without barriers in all parts of the world.

Phrasebooks: Learn all important phrases in foreign languages while traveling.

Favorites, Transliteration, Sharing, History, and much more.

SUPPORTED LANGUAGES

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

Privacy Policy:

https://simyasolutions.com/translate-me/translate-me-privacy-policy/

Term of Service:

https://simyasolutions.com/translate-me/translate-me-term-of-use/

Permissions Notice:

Translate Me may ask for permission to access Microphone and Photos for Camera and Voice translation feature.

We are always striving to provide the best user experience for our users. We are also looking for your feedback, suggestion or recommendation.

Please, feel free to email us at "support@simyasolutions.com" so we can continue to bring you the best experiences and updates.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.4

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 2.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now