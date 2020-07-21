Sign in to add and modify your software
TRANSLATE ME - The best FREE Translation Tool and Dictionary for more than languages.
Easily translate from text, voice, camera photos, screenshots, or conversations. Translate me provides the most accurate translation to help you travel with hassle-free or learn new languages every day.
HIGHLIGHTS
Text translation: Free translations in over 100 languages.
Camera translation: Take pictures of text to translate instantly or choose from your gallery.
Voice translation: Translate voice/speech using voice recognition technology to get the most accurate result
Voice-to-Voice conversations: Help you communicate with everyone without barriers in all parts of the world.
Phrasebooks: Learn all important phrases in foreign languages while traveling.
Favorites, Transliteration, Sharing, History, and much more.
SUPPORTED LANGUAGES
Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu
Privacy Policy:
https://simyasolutions.com/translate-me/translate-me-privacy-policy/
Term of Service:
https://simyasolutions.com/translate-me/translate-me-term-of-use/
Permissions Notice:
Translate Me may ask for permission to access Microphone and Photos for Camera and Voice translation feature.
We are always striving to provide the best user experience for our users. We are also looking for your feedback, suggestion or recommendation.
Please, feel free to email us at "support@simyasolutions.com" so we can continue to bring you the best experiences and updates.