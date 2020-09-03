Torrey Topical textbook also known as torrey Bible with topical verses comes with KJV Bible offline for daily use

Torreys Topical Textbook app is a must have on your gadget if you desire to study the Word of God deeper and gain different perspectives. Torreys Topical Textbook is a reference book or concordance for topics found in the Bible. It contains about 628 entries and has more than 20,000 scripture references. Torreys Topical Textbook app is helpful for those searching for specific topics in the Bible as you study or seek the Word of God.

Rev. R.A Torrey or Reuben Archer Torrey was an American evangelist, pastor, educator and writer. He was known for his prolific writings on religious subjects and among he had written was Torreys Topical Textbook. R.A Torrey worked closely with D.L Moody and had much similarity in styles of revival meeting campaigns.

And in the light of reading and studying the Word of God, there are aids to help you understand the Bible better such as Bible commentaries, dictionaries, and concordances written by other theologians and lexicographers.

Torreys Topical Textbook app is a helpful tool containing alphabetical index of topics found in the Bible along with its Scripture references. It can help you gain insight and perspectives as you study the Word of God as well as help you locate specific Bible verse that you forgot the chapter or verse.

R.A Torrey said, We feel the breath of the wind upon our cheeks, we see the dust and the leaves blowing before the wind, we see the vessels at sea driven swiftly towards their ports; but the wind itself remains invisible. Just so with the Holy Spirit; we feel His breath upon our souls, we see the mighty things He does, but Himself we do not see. He is invisible, but He is real and perceptible.

