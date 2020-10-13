Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Today's target weight for Android

By SukutaSystem Free

Developer's Description

By SukutaSystem

Every day, it is a super simple weight management app just to enter your weight.

The target weight of each day and automatically created to support the diet pace control of.

- At the beginning, simple input (target weight, diet start date, end date, etc.) only, target weight of each day will be set automatically.

Daily, it is created automatically graph by simply enter your weight, compared with the target weight of the day will be displayed in an easily understandable.

Input to forget in order to prevent, can be configured to reach a notification to the time you decide on a daily basis.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now