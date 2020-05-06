X

Timber Wolf Sounds & Timber Wolf Calls for Android

By DecoyPro Free

Developer's Description

By DecoyPro

The Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves! app provides you timberwolf sounds by giving you recordings of timber wolves that you can play and replicate with your call until you match the sound.

These soundtracks are clear, crisp, recordings and are effective for practicing calling for Timber Wolf Sounds & Timber Wolf Calls - Scary Sounds!. Seven specific timber wolf sounds included.

Connect the app to your speaker and amplifier system via bluetooth or headphone jack to listen to these timber wolf calls louder as you practice or use your phones speakers alone.

FEATURES:

7 REAL timber wolf recorded soundtracks

Effective, realistic and clear audio recorded for timber wolf calling

Bluetooth compatible to sync to a Bluetooth receiver to play even louder as you practice

Sounds can play in the background of your phone allowing you to text, take pictures and surf the internet without interrupting the wolf sounds

5 minute soundtracks allow you to set the app and focus on practicing to match the sounds

Connect to your speaker system with audio cables (cables not included)

No more buying multiple MP3s or memory cards, use the phone you already have

Real timber wolf call audio soundtracks at a fraction of the cost of purchasing multiple soundtracks and memory cards separately.

Soundtracks included in "Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!"

Lone Wolf Howl - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Fight - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Growl - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Howl Mix - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Pack Howl - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Pup - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Wolf Wimpers - Timberwolf Sounds & Timberwolf Calls - Great for Tiimberwolves!

Download Timber Wolf Sounds & Timber Wolf Calls - Scary Sounds! and listen to REAL wolf sounds as you prepare for wolf hunting. So what are you waiting for? Download Timber Wolf Sounds today

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
