A Theme for Nokia 7.1/ Nokia 7.1 plus/ Nokia x7 contains the beautiful stock HD+ wallpapers newly released by Oppo as well as the old.

this beautiful Theme/wallpaper Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7) will make your phone feel just like using the Nokia 7.1 phone. this app contains tons of wallpapers and is compatible with all types of screen (small, Large, Medium). this app will give you a very good experience of theme customization with a unique custom icon to make you different from others.

some of the launchers which are compatible with this Theme for Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7) pro are listed below.

ADW Launcher

ADW1 Launcher

ADW2 Launcher

ADW EX Launcher

google now Launcher

aviate launcher

lucid Launcher

line Launcher

Mini Launcher

zero Launcher

tsf Launcher

Launcher smart

smart pro Launcher

solo Launcher

Next Launcher

Action Launcher

Nova Launcher

Holo Launcher

holo HD Launcher

Go Launcher

KK Launcher

Apex Launcher

how to use:

download and install the app.

Open the app

If you have a launcher install already then just click on the apply theme.

Otherwise, install one,

Because the theme cannot be applied without a launcher

Thanks for downloading.