The Voice of God International Ministries.

Discipleship & Empowerment Centre (Matt 28:19-20)

This is the official mobile app for The Voice of God International Ministries.

This is simply having the ministry with you on the go.

Features:

- Listen to past and recent Sermons

- Read the Daily Devotional

- Join the Audio Livestreaming

- Watch Video

- Join the prayer wall

And many more!

The Voice of God International Ministries is an ALLOS Citadel of God in Heaven founded in February 2013, through his Servant Gabriel Odusina. The Voice of God International Ministries is mandated by to make disciple of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and empower Gods disciple to INVADE-OCCUPY- INFLUENCE- DOMINATE kingdom of this world with the KINGDOM OF GOD.

The Voice of God International Ministries is also a cave of Adulam, were giant killers are raised in this Generation. A place of refuge for The remnants who will not bow to the God of this World .

Citadel :-a fortress that commands a city and is used in the control of the inhabitants and in defense during attack or siege. A strongly fortified place a stronghold.

In This season of the SUPERNATURAL, The Lord has OPENED DOOR and giving us The Grace to multiply supernaturally.

INCREASE

EXPAND

Take OPPORTUNITIES

Get PROMOTED

INFLUENCE