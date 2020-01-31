X

The Voice of God Int'l Min. for iOS

By BUSINESS RESOURCES CONSORTIUM LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By BUSINESS RESOURCES CONSORTIUM LIMITED

The Voice of God International Ministries.

Discipleship & Empowerment Centre (Matt 28:19-20)

This is the official mobile app for The Voice of God International Ministries.

This is simply having the ministry with you on the go.

Features:

- Listen to past and recent Sermons

- Read the Daily Devotional

- Join the Audio Livestreaming

- Watch Video

- Join the prayer wall

And many more!

The Voice of God International Ministries is an ALLOS Citadel of God in Heaven founded in February 2013, through his Servant Gabriel Odusina. The Voice of God International Ministries is mandated by to make disciple of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and empower Gods disciple to INVADE-OCCUPY- INFLUENCE- DOMINATE kingdom of this world with the KINGDOM OF GOD.

The Voice of God International Ministries is also a cave of Adulam, were giant killers are raised in this Generation. A place of refuge for The remnants who will not bow to the God of this World .

Citadel :-a fortress that commands a city and is used in the control of the inhabitants and in defense during attack or siege. A strongly fortified place a stronghold.

In This season of the SUPERNATURAL, The Lord has OPENED DOOR and giving us The Grace to multiply supernaturally.

INCREASE

EXPAND

Take OPPORTUNITIES

Get PROMOTED

INFLUENCE

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping