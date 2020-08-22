Join or Sign In

The People's Bible by Joseph Parker for Android

By Patristic Publishing $1.99

Developer's Description

By Patristic Publishing

Joseph Parker (1830 - 1902) was an English Congregational minister whose preaching differed widely from his contemporaries like Spurgeon and Alexander Maclaren. He did not follow outlines or list his points, but spoke with the aid of the spirit. He expressed himself pointedly with passion. Writers of the time described him as energetic, theatrical and impressive, attracting at various times a number of famous people.

Parker's chief legacy is not his theology but his gift for oratory. As such he provides a unique commentary that is truly is for the people.

This app version of his commentary is linked to the World English Bible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.02

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.02

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
