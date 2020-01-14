What to expect from the app?

1. Every thing about MS Dhoni, From his Life, Achievements, Success Story and a real time updates of his Records, that he created in his Career. A image gallary with full of HD MSD Pics.

2. News & Stories

This section will provide with interesting real time news on Dhoni and other cricketing News. The speciality of this section is that it will also provide few life lesson or inspirational type of stories of various known personalities. This will help our MSdians to get positive vibes and get going in their life.

3. Games

Few Mini Games have been included to keep our users fresh and entertained.

4. Chat

The Chat section will allow the MSdians to chat and communicate with each other.

5. Discussion Forum

The Discussion forum will allow the MSdians to share their content, stories and much more with others. The best stories will be listed in Our regular News & Stories section, the user of that particular story will be rewarded with 500 Paytm Cash if his/her article manages to garner enough views (upto 800).

What are you waiting for? You MSdian? Download the app now!