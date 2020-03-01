X

The Cup of Galfar is a unique fairytale, an adventure novel, and a hair-raising scary story all in one. The main character, Allie, embarks on a dangerous journey through the fantastical country Ameron in order to rescue her parents. Allie makes new friends, encounters treacherous villains, and uncovers the secret of her birth which had been hidden from her all along...

Colorful illustrations and three languages at one low price!

Read with convenience!

quickly switch between Russian, English or French 5 fonts to choose from

customizable font size

customizable screen brightness

customizable line space

Your fairy-tale is impossible to put down even for a minute. Id love to read the sequel, and, if theres a sequel to part two, Id like to read parts 3, 4, 5 Andre, one of the first readers of the book

A. Pererva's story caught my attention and brought me much joy in its ingenuity. The storyline is unquestionably gripping, the events are fascinating and suspenseful, the plot is constructed in the best literary traditions. The language of the book is beautiful and succinct. Up to the very last page the reader is totally absorbed in the story V. Dobryakov, member of The Russian Writers' Union.

3,000 people have already read the book. Don't wait 'til the movie comes out read it now!

