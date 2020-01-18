St. John of the Cross (1542 - 1591) was a Carmelite friar and priest. His poetry and his studies on the growth of the soul are considered the peak of mystical Spanish literature. He was canonized as a saint in 1726 and later declared to be a doctor of the church.

This collection brings together all of his known works: The Ascent of Mount Carmel, The Dark Night, The Spiritual Canticle, The Living Flame of Love, Letters, and The Minor Works. All these works are cross-linked to the World English Bible.