X

The Complete works of St. John of the Cross(Trial) for Android

By Patristic Publishing Free

Developer's Description

By Patristic Publishing

St. John of the Cross (1542 - 1591) was a Carmelite friar and priest. His poetry and his studies on the growth of the soul are considered the peak of mystical Spanish literature. He was canonized as a saint in 1726 and later declared to be a doctor of the church.

This collection brings together all of his known works: The Ascent of Mount Carmel, The Dark Night, The Spiritual Canticle, The Living Flame of Love, Letters, and The Minor Works. All these works are cross-linked to the World English Bible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.22

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping