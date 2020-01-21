Christopher Kenneth Gordon,

for the finest in Private Butler Services

Corporate Entertaining & Events Management

Christopher Kenneth Gordon is a very special individual who loves and lives Gastronome.

He has over 30 years experience in High Class Hotel and Restaurant Management, working with the best in the Business.

He believes in high standards and the personal touch, and he loves creating an Atmosphere of Luxury and Well-being, leaving his clients with a totally unforgettable experience.

Christopher has a dedicated and highly professional team of Chefs, Waiting staff, Housekeeping personnel and Chauffeurs ready to serve your every need.

The Finest of Foods the Best of Wines, in the Surroundings of Luxury, all of this brought together by the Dedication, Passion and Experience of Christopher.

With years of dealing with public communications, Christopher and his organization are the people to help stage your

Corporate Business Event, finding you the optimum location.

Finding to-day what you need for tomorrow

Reputations are made by "Word of Mouth"