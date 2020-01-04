X

Templo Int'l Alianza Cristiana for Android

By Subsplash Free

Developer's Description

By Subsplash

The International Alliance Christian Temple has been assigned "to reveal Gods promises" to serve and to show compassion, and to have justice for all human beings. We are to declare the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to develop an integrated and personal relationship with God. The bible declares that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. I.A.C.T welcomes you to a place full of love, joy, and growth in all areas of your life. We welcome you to a church that tells the truths of our Lord Jesus Christ. Come and let the Lord show you his word, no need to perish for lack of understanding (Isaiah 42:6-9). This app can be used by anyone who wishes to know more about the church such as the order of service, events, live streaming of the sermon, podcast, and much more.

El Templo Internacional Alianza Cristiana ha sido asignado "para revelar las promesas de Dios", para servir y mostrar compasin y tener justicia para todos los seres humanos. Debemos declarar el Evangelio de Jesucristo, desarrollar una relacin integrada y personal con Dios. La Biblia declara que Jess es el camino, la verdad y la vida. I.A.C.T te da la bienvenida a un lugar lleno de amor, alegra y crecimiento en todas las reas de tu vida. Le damos la bienvenida a una iglesia que cuenta las verdades de nuestro Seor Jesucristo. Ven y deja que el Seor te muestre su palabra, no hay necesidad de perecer por falta de comprensin (Isaas 42: 6-9). Esta aplicacin puede ser utilizada por cualquier persona que desea saber ms sobre la iglesia, como el orden de servicio, eventos, transmisin en vivo del sermn, podcast, y mucho ms.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.1.0

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 5.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping