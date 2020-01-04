The International Alliance Christian Temple has been assigned "to reveal Gods promises" to serve and to show compassion, and to have justice for all human beings. We are to declare the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to develop an integrated and personal relationship with God. The bible declares that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. I.A.C.T welcomes you to a place full of love, joy, and growth in all areas of your life. We welcome you to a church that tells the truths of our Lord Jesus Christ. Come and let the Lord show you his word, no need to perish for lack of understanding (Isaiah 42:6-9). This app can be used by anyone who wishes to know more about the church such as the order of service, events, live streaming of the sermon, podcast, and much more.

El Templo Internacional Alianza Cristiana ha sido asignado "para revelar las promesas de Dios", para servir y mostrar compasin y tener justicia para todos los seres humanos. Debemos declarar el Evangelio de Jesucristo, desarrollar una relacin integrada y personal con Dios. La Biblia declara que Jess es el camino, la verdad y la vida. I.A.C.T te da la bienvenida a un lugar lleno de amor, alegra y crecimiento en todas las reas de tu vida. Le damos la bienvenida a una iglesia que cuenta las verdades de nuestro Seor Jesucristo. Ven y deja que el Seor te muestre su palabra, no hay necesidad de perecer por falta de comprensin (Isaas 42: 6-9). Esta aplicacin puede ser utilizada por cualquier persona que desea saber ms sobre la iglesia, como el orden de servicio, eventos, transmisin en vivo del sermn, podcast, y mucho ms.