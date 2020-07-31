Join or Sign In

Telle-Eva: Chic stickers for women & girl talk for iOS

By Besties & Chocolate $0.99

Developer's Description

Like our stickers? We have an app for you and your (girl)friends (aka the women you can be yourself with) coming soon. Be the first to know www.telleapp.com

Not sure how to get & use iMessage stickers? We have the world's easiest tutorial here:

https://tellestickers.com/how-to-get-imessage-stickers.html

Finally, a chic sticker pack designed for the things you *actually* say to your girlfriends.

You know how sometimes you download a sticker pack but end up using just one of them?

Theres no fluff here - these are stickers you will use on repeat (all of them).

We have a sticker for every attitude, because a sticker is worth a thousand smirks. Its the next best thing to seeing each other face to face.

Eva is one of 4 beautiful and chic characters (also look for Kate, Donna, & Lilly), with 18 stickers for each character.

Collect them all, so you can send your girlfriends their favorite characters.

Coming soon: more stickers, big surprises & mischief.

We share clues here:

Instagram: @telle_app

Twitter: @telle_app

Pinterest: Telle_app

Facebook: @Telleapp

www.telleapp.com

**Created for girl talk, but use them with whomever you like.

P.S - Our stickers are copyrighted - be nice.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.33

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 3.33

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

