Like our stickers? We have an app for you and your (girl)friends (aka the women you can be yourself with) coming soon. Be the first to know www.telleapp.com
Not sure how to get & use iMessage stickers? We have the world's easiest tutorial here:
https://tellestickers.com/how-to-get-imessage-stickers.html
Finally, a chic sticker pack designed for the things you *actually* say to your girlfriends.
You know how sometimes you download a sticker pack but end up using just one of them?
Theres no fluff here - these are stickers you will use on repeat (all of them).
We have a sticker for every attitude, because a sticker is worth a thousand smirks. Its the next best thing to seeing each other face to face.
Eva is one of 4 beautiful and chic characters (also look for Kate, Donna, & Lilly), with 18 stickers for each character.
Collect them all, so you can send your girlfriends their favorite characters.
Coming soon: more stickers, big surprises & mischief.
We share clues here:
Instagram: @telle_app
Twitter: @telle_app
Pinterest: Telle_app
Facebook: @Telleapp
www.telleapp.com
**Created for girl talk, but use them with whomever you like.
P.S - Our stickers are copyrighted - be nice.