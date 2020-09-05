Join or Sign In

Teacher's Day Wishes for Android

By top8bestappz Free

Developer's Description

By top8bestappz

Teachers Day is a day to celebrate all educators around the globe. However, the date for this special day for each country is different.

Teachers Day Wishes is a collection of e-cards to be sent to the beloved teachers. All beautiful wishes are nicely attached on the e-cards.

Download and install Teachers Day Wishes NOW!

Teachers Day Wishes has a collection of amazing e-cards to choose from. It goes by category and allows you to send greetings to everyone whom deserved the title 'teacher'.

This app allows you to type a special message before sharing the e-cards.

Furthermore, this app is totally free to be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Here are the special features of Teachers Day Wishes:

e-Card 1

e-Card 2

e-Card 3

e-Card 4

e-Card 5

Privacy Policy

The good thing about this app is; it works OFFLINE, therefore it is very convenient for everyone. You do not need to depend on the Internet line for this app to function.

Another feature for Teachers Day Wishes is, it allows you to share the messages to anyone on Social Media for instance WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE, Telegram and so on.

The e-cards are so special and unique. Some of the e-cards are displayed on Google Play Store.

Last but not least, DOWNLOAD TEACHERS DAY WISHES for FREE NOW! Thank you very much.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

