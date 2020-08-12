Taper is a platform for Barber and Beauty professionals and their clients. Our booking and marketing resource connect professionals and experts across the country to their clientele and potential customers. To barbers, hair stylists, makeup artists, and all appointment-driven beauty entrepreneurs, Taper is at your service. The specially-crafted platform that allows you to eliminate extraneous staff, be your own boss, organize your workday, or fill your books with Taper, whether in a store front or on-the-go. Taper, Inc the Los Angles based is a technology company was founded in 2017. Our products aim to modernize the beauty and grooming experience. We prioritize the importance of the user experience by pushing culture forward and building engagement in local communities.

Taper gives the professional Barber, Hair Stylists, Nail Technician, Estheticians and Makeup Artists the capability to organize and manage their business including:

Accepting credit card payments

Managing their schedule

Online Booking 24/7

Appointment Reminders

Accepting house calls

Display services, pictures, and office hours

Accepting customer reviews

Accepting deposits, tips and or charge for cancellations

Contact management

Taper is a resource for customers to discover and book barber and beauty professionals at their fingertips. Services can include Haircuts, Shaves, Treatments, Weaves, Braids, Pedicures, Manicures, Twists, Natural, Nails, Eyebrows, Lashes, Waxing and Makeup. Customers can:

Browse services, pricing, photos and reviews

Book appointments and discover availability

Write Reviews & Ratings