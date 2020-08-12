Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Taper Beauty & Barber Appointments for Android

By Taper Free

Developer's Description

By Taper

Taper is a platform for Barber and Beauty professionals and their clients. Our booking and marketing resource connect professionals and experts across the country to their clientele and potential customers. To barbers, hair stylists, makeup artists, and all appointment-driven beauty entrepreneurs, Taper is at your service. The specially-crafted platform that allows you to eliminate extraneous staff, be your own boss, organize your workday, or fill your books with Taper, whether in a store front or on-the-go. Taper, Inc the Los Angles based is a technology company was founded in 2017. Our products aim to modernize the beauty and grooming experience. We prioritize the importance of the user experience by pushing culture forward and building engagement in local communities.

Taper gives the professional Barber, Hair Stylists, Nail Technician, Estheticians and Makeup Artists the capability to organize and manage their business including:

Accepting credit card payments

Managing their schedule

Online Booking 24/7

Appointment Reminders

Accepting house calls

Display services, pictures, and office hours

Accepting customer reviews

Accepting deposits, tips and or charge for cancellations

Contact management

Taper is a resource for customers to discover and book barber and beauty professionals at their fingertips. Services can include Haircuts, Shaves, Treatments, Weaves, Braids, Pedicures, Manicures, Twists, Natural, Nails, Eyebrows, Lashes, Waxing and Makeup. Customers can:

Browse services, pricing, photos and reviews

Book appointments and discover availability

Write Reviews & Ratings

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.7

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 4.1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now