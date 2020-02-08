X

Tallink & Silja Line for Android

The Tallink Silja app makes cruising effortless. All the information you need for your journey is right at your fingertips, and booking new trips is a breeze. For the shuttle ferries between HelsinkiTallinn, you can check in with your phone and walk directly to the gate. Skip the lines and say farewell to paper tickets!

As a Club One member you will see all your upcoming trips easily

You can add your trip to the app by manually entering your reservation number

If you are not yet a Club One member, click the link in your confirmation email and your trip will be added to the application automatically

All of your trip info and schedules are available throughout the journey, even without a network connection

Booking new trips is a breeze and your Club One information is retained

Skip the lines: on HelsinkiTallinn shuttles you can check in with your phone and walk directly to the gate

If you are a Club One member, your membership card will be displayed in the App

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 2.7.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
